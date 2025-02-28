BREAKING: Court Orders Lagos Lawmakers to Be Joined in Obasa’s Suit, Details Emerge
- The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has ruled that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly must be included as parties in the lawsuit filed by Hon. Mudashiru Obasa
- Justice Yetunde Pinheiro announced that the court would hear all pending applications related to the case on March 7
- The decision comes amid ongoing political tensions surrounding Obasa’s position in the Assembly
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Lagos state - The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit filed by Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.
Lagos lawmakers to be joined in Obasa’s suit
Justice Yetunde Pinheiro has also adjourned till March 7 to hear all pending applications in the matter.
Recall that on Friday, February 28, the Lagos State House of Assembly leadership crisis took a fresh twist as 35 of the 40 lawmakers who are supporting the removal of the reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa stormed the Lagos State High Court on the matter the embattled lawmaker had brought before the court.
Breaking: Akapbio targeting me after I refused to sleep with him, Natasha makes stunning allegations
Legit.ng recalled that Obasa is challenging his removal by 36 lawmakers in the state assembly on Monday, January 13.
More to follow…
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.