Lagos state - The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be joined as parties in the suit filed by Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Lagos lawmakers to be joined in Obasa’s suit

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro has also adjourned till March 7 to hear all pending applications in the matter.

Recall that on Friday, February 28, the Lagos State House of Assembly leadership crisis took a fresh twist as 35 of the 40 lawmakers who are supporting the removal of the reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa stormed the Lagos State High Court on the matter the embattled lawmaker had brought before the court.

Legit.ng recalled that Obasa is challenging his removal by 36 lawmakers in the state assembly on Monday, January 13.

