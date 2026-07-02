Dozie, Celyn’s ex-lover, has shared his side of the story after she made allegations against him regarding their baby

The influencer had claimed that Dozie abused her and vowed to seek redress in court, sharing a photo of herself in tears

Fans were divided after seeing the claims and the evidence shared by Dozie about their relationship

Dozie, brand influencer Celyn Ukam’s ex-lover, has reacted to the allegations made against him after their relationship hit the rocks.

The mother of one had claimed that Dozie abused her and vowed to seek justice for what her ex-lover allegedly did to her.

Reactions as Celyn Ukam’s ex-lover breaks silence on abuse allegations, shares proof of payments, and chats. Photo credit@celynukam

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a lengthy post on TikTok, Dozie shared his side of the story, accompanied by chats and receipts of payments made for their daughter.

According to him, he had promised to remain silent about everything, but she had been calling his name on social media too often.

He also claimed that he set aside ₦45 million for their wedding, but a misunderstanding arose along the way, with her allegedly feeling he wanted her to bear the financial burden alone.

Dozie further noted that there was a time he spoke harshly to her and has since apologised repeatedly for it.

Celyn Ukam’s ex-lover replies to her over allegations. Photo credit@celynukam

Source: Instagram

Dozie shares chats with Celyn, payment receipts

He added that he tried his best to make the relationship work, but when he realised Celyn Ukam had made up her mind to leave, he chose to respect her decision.

He also said he has been supporting her in taking care of their baby since she had a C-section, including covering hospital bills and sending money for baby essentials.

Dozie shared receipts of monthly payments for the child’s upkeep and explained that after an unpleasant experience at her home, he decided he would no longer visit her residence, insisting instead that their child be brought to a public place for visitation.

Here is the TikTok post where Dozie explained how they fell apart:

Reactions trail Dozie's post about baby mama

Here are the comments below:

@ v_toria122 wrote:

"The last slide. His child is sick and is in and out of the hospital and he wasn’t made aware, she shouldn’t use the child to punish him."

@trish_simon15 stated:

"He sounds like a good man to be fair. He does sound commited to his kids life and she sounds like she’s really angry about what he did. Love is such a messy thing but yeah wish you both well Biko."

@omzynificent wrote:

"But wait o, if you already budgeted 45 million for the wedding, I don’t see the need for the discussion of who is taking up this and that expenses. 45M is enough."

@scotland_ratels shared:

"If what the guy is saying is true then he did her no wrong, not allowed to see your child and still paying 700k+ for upkeep monthly. He’s doing a great job let’s be honest "

@mc_chez1 reacted:

"Marry an immature influencer at your own risk, most of them believe they are popular and people will believe all they said and lack maturity."

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic violence

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu opened up about her experience with domestic violence in an emotional video.

The veteran actress recounted how she walked away from her marriage just a day after her wedding, despite her elder sister's efforts to persuade her to stay.

According to Nwosu, her husband would drag her by the hair. She also shared other heartbreaking experiences she endured during the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng