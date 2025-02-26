The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has called for a deep investigation into the death of footballer Abubakar Lawal

Lawal was said to have fallen from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on Monday morning, February 24

Reacting, the Nigerian government, via NIDCOM, described the death of the 29-year-old as “suspicious”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Disturbed by the controversial death of a Nigerian footballer in Uganda, Abubakar Lawal, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said the Nigerian embassy in the East African nation has demanded a full autopsy.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal is a former Nigerian Under-20 international footballer.

NIDCOM says Abubakar Lawal's death in Uganda is suspicious. Photo: @agmtvug

Source: Twitter

FG speaks on Abubakar Lawal's death

Reacting to Lawal's death, NIDCOM asked for thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

According to a statement on Tuesday, February 24, signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, director of media, public relations and protocols unit NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said Lawal's death appears suspicious.

The NIDCOM boss said:

"This is pathetic and appears suspicious. We demand a thorough investigation. No cover-up at all. This is so sad.

"The Nigerian government will ensure and demand a thorough and transparent investigation. May his soul Rest in Peace and God give the family the fortitude to bear this loss."

Already, the Kajjansi Police Division said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian national Abubakar Lawal, a professional footballer at Vipers Sports Club, who was claimed to have fallen from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on the morning of Monday, February 24, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.

According to Naima, she left Lawal, who is also in his final year as a student, in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game centre within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 am, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony.

He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Items belonging to the deceased, including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, were recovered from his black backpack.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ugandan police are reportedly conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Lawal's death. Photo credit: @VipersSC

Source: Twitter

Ahmed Musa mourns Abubakar Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa urged the Nigerian and Ugandan authorities to thoroughly investigate the controversial death of Lawal.

Musa took to social media to call for a thorough investigation into Lawal’s untimely passing.

The Kano Pillars star expressed shock and concern over the contradicting information.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng