Timi Frank urges President Tinubu to officially recognize MKO Abiola as Nigeria’s rightful president and grant his family all due entitlements

He calls on Babangida to apologize for annulling the 1993 election and donate proceeds from his book launch to Abiola’s family

Frank insists that without these corrective actions, Babangida remains historically culpable for the consequences of the annulment

Political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to officially acknowledge Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola as the rightful winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He further urged the government to grant Abiola full presidential recognition and provide his family with all the entitlements he would have received had he served two terms in office.

Frank made this appeal in a statement issued in Abuja, noting that former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), had publicly admitted the legitimacy of the election results.

Babangida admitted June 12 election wrongfully annulled

During the launch of his book, A Journey in Service, Babangida attributed the annulment of the election to external pressures, including those from the late General Sani Abacha and other influential figures within the military.

In light of Babangida’s admission, Frank insisted that it was time for Tinubu to take decisive action by sending a bill to the National Assembly to legally validate the election and formally declare Abiola as a former president of Nigeria.

He argued that doing so would correct a historical injustice and honor the democratic will of Nigerians.

“Tinubu was a key figure in the June 12 struggle, advocating for the recognition of Abiola as Nigeria’s democratically elected president. Now that he is in a position of authority, he must act swiftly to right this wrong,” Frank stated.

IBB urged to donate book proceeds to MKO

Beyond recognizing Abiola, Frank also challenged Babangida to demonstrate true remorse for his role in the annulment by donating all proceeds from his book launch to Abiola’s family.

He insisted that mere regret was insufficient without concrete reparative actions.

“It is not enough for IBB to simply express regret over the annulment of the June 12 election. He must go a step further by apologizing directly to Abiola’s family and the Nigerian people, who continue to suffer the consequences of that unjust decision. His actions ultimately led to Abiola’s tragic death in military custody, a dark chapter in Nigeria’s history that cannot be ignored,” he remarked.

Frank maintained that unless decisive steps were taken to officially recognize Abiola as a former president and provide restitution to his family, Babangida would remain accountable in the eyes of history.

He insisted that the long-term consequences of the annulment could not be erased without meaningful action from both Babangida and the Nigerian government.

Peter Obi reacts to IBB's admission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and a prominent political figure, had reacted to former military president Ibrahim Babangida's admission that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In a statement made during an interview with TVC on February 21, Obi reflected on the significance of this acknowledgement and its implications for Nigeria's democracy.

