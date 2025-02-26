Femi Falana, a prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria, announced his intention to take General Ibrahim Babangida to court after reading his new book, A Journey in Service

Femi Falana, a prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has revealed his intention to take General Ibrahim Babangida to court after reading his new book titled, A Journey in Service.

In the book, Babangida admitted that MKO Abiola won the June 12 presidential election and expressed regret for annulling it.

Challenging the annulment

While speaking with Channels TV on February 25, Falana explained that he had challenged the annulment at the time and was subsequently arrested and taken to court.

Babangida's admission in his book has now validated Falana's stance, as it confirms that MKO Abiola won the election. Falana indicated that he wanted to sue Babangida for malicious prosecution and infringing on his human rights, even though the events occurred 32 years ago.

“I am going to challenge the malicious prosecution of me at the time and that of my colleagues. I have assembled a team of lawyers and they are looking into the issue. He [IBB] has brought it back to life by now admitting 32 years later that there was no basis for my prosecution because he now says MKO Abiola won the June 12 election was the basis of our protest at the time that led to my arrest. He has also said he should not have postponed the terminal date of his transition program. Our prosecution and arrest for protesting at the time was a massive infringement on our human right,” Falana stated.

June 12 annulment

The June 12, 1993, presidential election in Nigeria is widely regarded as one of the freest and fairest elections in the country's history.

The election saw Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) emerge as the winner, defeating Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

However, the election results were annulled by the then military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, citing electoral irregularities. This annulment led to widespread protests and political unrest, ultimately resulting in Babangida's resignation and the continuation of military rule under General Sani Abacha.

“I regret June 12 annulment”: IBB says

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a revealing speech at the launch of his autobiography, "A Journey in Service," held in Abuja on February 20, a former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), expressed regret over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Babangida admitted that given another chance, he would handle the situation differently. Following the book review by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Babangida took full responsibility for the cancellation of the election, which had been a contest between Moshood Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

