Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially assumed office as Ondo State governor after winning the election under the APC. His swearing-in took place on February 24 in Akure

Aiyedatiwa pledged to prioritize the welfare of the people, particularly the underprivileged, while focusing on economic and infrastructural development, including Port Ondo and bitumen exploration

Aiyedatiwa secured a landslide win in the November 16, 2024 election, defeating PDP’s Agboola Ajayi with 366,781 votes against 117,845, winning all 18 local government areas

Akure, Ondo state - Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially assumed office as the governor of Ondo State, marking the start of his first full four-year term.

His inauguration follows his victory in the governorship election under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his earlier succession of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away in 2023.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been officially sworn in as the governor of Ondo State.

Source: Twitter

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday, February 24, at the Ondo state Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital, Channels Television reported.

Aiyedatiwa took the oath of office at approximately 12:59 p.m., shortly after his deputy, Olayide Adelami.

The event was met with cheers from supporters as the newly sworn-in governor moved through the venue in an open van, waving to the enthusiastic crowd.

Commitment to service

In his inaugural address, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized his administration’s dedication to the people, vowing to maintain the trust placed in his leadership.

“We assure you that the renewed mandate you have freely given to us comes with great responsibility, and we promise to uphold it with unwavering commitment.

"My deputy and I pledge to lead with the fear of God and a deep dedication to the progress of our dear state. The welfare of our people, particularly the underprivileged, the sick, and the marginalized, will remain a top priority," he stated.

Economic and Infrastructure Development Plans

Lucky Aiyedatiwa is formally installed as the governor of Ondo State.

Source: Facebook

Aiyedatiwa also laid out his administration’s economic agenda, pledging to advance the state’s industrial and infrastructural growth over the next four years, Punch reported.

“We will collaborate with investors and development partners to bring Port Ondo to life.

"Additionally, we will facilitate investments in our vast bitumen deposits for both local utilization and export, ensuring significant revenue generation for Ondo State," he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by several prominent figures, including APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Osun state Governor Bisi Akande, former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, Minister of Youth Ayodele Olawande, and Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, among others.

Aiyedatiwa's path to victory

Aiyedatiwa’s journey to the governorship was marked by a decisive victory in the November 16, 2024 election.

He triumphed over his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), securing 366,781 votes against Ajayi’s 117,845.

The APC’s overwhelming win saw the party claim victory in all 18 local government areas of the state.

His rise to power began on December 27, 2023, when he was sworn in as acting governor following Akeredolu’s passing after a prolonged illness.

Aiyedatiwa had previously served as Akeredolu’s deputy and later clinched the APC gubernatorial ticket, defeating 17 other contenders in the race, including Ajayi, who had also once been Akeredolu’s deputy during his first term.

Aiyedatiwa pardons 43 convicts

Previously, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, February 24, 2025, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the pardon of 43 convicts in Ondo state.

The governor made the announcement during his speech shortly after his inauguration on Monday.

