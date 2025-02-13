“I Wouldn’t Be Widow If My Husband Had Listened to Me”: Betty Akeredolu Spills in Trending Interview
- Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of former Ondo state governor, has explained how her husband would have cheated death if he didn't relied on spiritual interventions
- In a trending interview, the former First Lady of Ondo state said her late husband would not have died if he had listened to her
- Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu (SAN) died on December 27, 2023, from prostate cancer complications
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former First Lady of Ondo state, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has explained how the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would have cheated death.
"My late husband would have been alive," says Betty
In an exclusive interview with Star News Publisher, Akinrinlola, published on Thursday, February 13, Betty Akeredolu stated that she would not have been a widow if the late governor, her husband, had listened to her.
As reported by Vanguard, the former Ondo First Lady who was diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago, said her decision to seek medical care rather than relying on spiritual healers was a crucial step in her recovery.
According to Betty, Akeredolu was religious but she was “wired differently” and has no apologies for it.
She spoke on how she disapproved of prayers and rejected spiritual assistance during Akeredolu’s battle with cancer.
Betty Akeredolu said:
“What came out of their mountain climbing, ‘blessed’ handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons?
“If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow.”
Speaking further on the state’s governance, Anyanwu-Akeredolu described her husband’s successor Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration as “rudderless”.
Additionally, On the allegation that Aiyedatiwa’s finance commissioner was the one running the government, Betty Akeredolu said:
“No comments.
“However, it’s worth noting that this same commissioner was sacked from her position during Aketi’s first administration.
“You can connect the dots as to why Lucky brought her back. We are watching.”
Also, the former first lady confirmed she would be pursuing her senatorial ambition.
How Rotimi Akeredolu died
Akeredolu, former Ondo governor, died last year in December after a protracted prostrate cancer and was succeeded by Aiyedatiwa.
Late Akeredolu’s wife blasts Ondo governor
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the wife of the late former Ondo state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, lambasted Governor Aiyedatiwa for planning to organise a memorial lecture for her late husband.
Mrs Akeredolu said the proposed lecture is not for her late husband because she and her family are not aware.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.