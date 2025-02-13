Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of former Ondo state governor, has explained how her husband would have cheated death if he didn't relied on spiritual interventions

In a trending interview, the former First Lady of Ondo state said her late husband would not have died if he had listened to her

Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu (SAN) died on December 27, 2023, from prostate cancer complications

Former First Lady of Ondo state, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has explained how the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would have cheated death.

"My late husband would have been alive," says Betty

In an exclusive interview with Star News Publisher, Akinrinlola, published on Thursday, February 13, Betty Akeredolu stated that she would not have been a widow if the late governor, her husband, had listened to her.

As reported by Vanguard, the former Ondo First Lady who was diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago, said her decision to seek medical care rather than relying on spiritual healers was a crucial step in her recovery.

According to Betty, Akeredolu was religious but she was “wired differently” and has no apologies for it.

She spoke on how she disapproved of prayers and rejected spiritual assistance during Akeredolu’s battle with cancer.

Betty Akeredolu said:

“What came out of their mountain climbing, ‘blessed’ handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons?

“If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow.”

Speaking further on the state’s governance, Anyanwu-Akeredolu described her husband’s successor Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration as “rudderless”.

Additionally, On the allegation that Aiyedatiwa’s finance commissioner was the one running the government, Betty Akeredolu said:

“No comments.

“However, it’s worth noting that this same commissioner was sacked from her position during Aketi’s first administration.

“You can connect the dots as to why Lucky brought her back. We are watching.”

Also, the former first lady confirmed she would be pursuing her senatorial ambition.

How Rotimi Akeredolu died

Akeredolu, former Ondo governor, died last year in December after a protracted prostrate cancer and was succeeded by Aiyedatiwa.

Late Akeredolu’s wife blasts Ondo governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the wife of the late former Ondo state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, lambasted Governor Aiyedatiwa for planning to organise a memorial lecture for her late husband.

Mrs Akeredolu said the proposed lecture is not for her late husband because she and her family are not aware.

