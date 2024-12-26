Osun Gov Adeleke Pardons Resident Sentenced to Death for Stealing Chicken, Gives Reason
Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state on Thursday, December 26, pardoned Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing a chicken and eggs in 2010.
Osun gov pardons chicken thieves on death row
In a statement released on Thursday, Adeleke gave the prerogative of mercy to 53 convicts, including Olowookere.
Olowookere’s co-defendant, Sunday Morakinyo, was also granted a pardon by the governor.
As reported by The Cable, Olowookere’s story went viral recently, and it sparked public outcry after an interview granted by his parents.
The controversial matter swept the country in fear and confusion after a clinician and social entrepreneur, Dr Femi Olaleye, recounted how the young man (who was just 17 years old at the time) was arrested in 2010 for stealing chickens.
Stealing chicken: The court's ruling
But the Osun State High Court on Thursday, set the record straight regarding the viral reports of Olowookere, being sentenced to death for stealing a fowl.
The court clarified that these reports were "mischievous and misleading" and that Segun was actually convicted of armed robbery, not just stealing a fowl.
According to the court, Segun and his accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday, were arrested in April 2010 for a series of armed robberies, including one at a poultry farm in Oyan town, Osun state. Weapons were recovered from the suspects, and they confessed to their crimes. After a full trial, they were found guilty and convicted of armed robbery.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court 2014 convicted and sentenced Olowookere Segun and Morakinyo Sunday to death for stealing fowl.
Ten years after the sentencing, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state granted a governorship pardon to the convicted thieve.
The governor has also ordered a probe into the sentencing, as several facts about the situation now emerged.
