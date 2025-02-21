Lagos-based medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, has allegedly fled to the United Kingdom after the Lagos State government appealed his acquittal on charges of sexual violence

Gbenga Soloki, Executive Director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, raised this alarm in a statement released to the press on Friday

Soloki alleged that Olaleye's lawyer, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, has withdrawn from his case and has refused to accept documents related to the Supreme Court appeal

Gbenga Soloki, Executive Director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, has raised alarm over the alleged abscondment of embattled Lagos-based medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, to the United Kingdom.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, February 21, Soloki alleged that Olaleye fled Nigeria immediately after the Lagos State government filed an appeal against his acquittal by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

“In another twist, the medical doctor has launched a media campaign against his estranged wife, Mrs. Aderemi Olaleye, the Judiciary, and the Police, accusing them of bias in the matter,” Soloki stated.

Court overturns life sentence of Olaleye

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr. Olufemi Olaleye, Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, was discharged and acquitted by a Lagos court.

The Court of Appeal, in a judgment delivered on Friday, upheld Dr. Olaleye’s appeal and acquitted him of the charges of defilement and sexual assault by penetration of a minor.

Dr. Olaleye was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a lower court on a two-count charge, however, he appealed the decision, challenging his conviction and sentence.

Lagos govt drags Doctor Olaleye to Supreme Court

But dissatisfied with the ruling, the Lagos state government proceeded to the Supreme Court to seek a reversal of the acquittal.

As reported by Daily Independent, Soloki alleged that upon learning of the appeal, Dr. Olaleye fled to the United Kingdom, where he has since been hiding.

Speaking further, Soloki revealed that Olaleye’s lawyer, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, has formally withdrawn from representing him.

Pinheiro reportedly refused to accept legal documents related to the Supreme Court appeal, stating that his engagement with the case ended at the Appeal Court.

“Mr. Pinheiro wrote to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, notifying them that he is no longer Dr. Olaleye’s legal representative and will not be defending him at the Supreme Court,” Soloki said.

Relatively, the Lagos state government commenced the trial of Dr. Olufemi Olaleye and his wife, Mrs. Aderemi Fagbemi Olaleye, testified against her husband, detailing the alleged abuse and subsequent police involvement.

The trial continues with further testimonies and cross-examinations scheduled for December 21.

