104 inmates in Lagos state correctional facilities will regain freedom again on New Year's day

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved their release to mark and kick off the year 2023

It was gathered that the selection of the inmates for release was based on the discretion of the state's advisory council

No fewer than 104 inmates across the various correctional facilities in Lagos state will be granted state pardons by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Year’s day.

This development was made known in a statement issued on Friday, December 30 by Moyosore Onigbanjo the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

The Lagos state attorney-general of the federation, Moyosore Onigbanjo said the selection of the 104 inmates was done by the advisory council. Photo: Jubril Gawat

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, the 104 inmates selected for release were recommended by the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The statement reads:

“The Governor signed the release order on the 28th of December 2022 in cognisance of the Spirit of the Season and the New Year Festive Celebration.

“The exercise is pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1)&(2) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

“The Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in reaching its recommendations exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines."

As reported by PM news, it was gathered that the advisory council used the data and information of the inmates as criteria to adjudge their release from the correctional facilities.

However, the release of these inmates was also part of the Lagos state decongestion reform across all correctional facilities in the state.

