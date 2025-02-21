Babangida revealed in his autobiography that he proposed an interim government role to Abiola after the 1993 election annulment

Babangida suggested that Abiola was misled by Abacha and his allies, who convinced him that removing Babangida would lead to his election being reinstated

Abacha orchestrated a coup in November 1993, detaining Abiola after he declared himself president

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, has disclosed that he offered Chief MKO Abiola the opportunity to lead an interim government following the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, but Abiola declined.

Abiola declines interim government offer

The former military president Ibrahim Babangida has hinted at how MKO Abiola was deceived by the late Sani Abacha. Photo credit: John Harrington/Issouf Sanogo

In his newly launched autobiography, A Journey in Service, Babangida revealed that he had engaged in extensive consultations with various groups before proposing the idea to Abiola.

However, the businessman and politician, convinced of his electoral victory, rejected the offer, The Cable reported.

“At one of my several meetings with Abiola, arranged this time by some traditional leaders, I offered him an interim position pending when we could resolve the situation. Not surprisingly, Abiola turned down my offer,” Babangida wrote.

He acknowledged Abiola’s reluctance, stating,

“Since he was convinced that he had won the elections that the annulment had denied him, it seemed overtly inappropriate to accept an interim arrangement. For him, it was a matter of once bitten, twice shy.”

The Influence of Abacha

Babangida suggested that Abiola’s decision may have been influenced by his association with General Sani Abacha, who was then the Chief of Defence Staff.

According to Babangida, Abiola was led to believe that once Babangida was removed from power, his election victory would be reinstated and he would assume the presidency, Vanguard reported.

“Unfortunately, Abiola turned his back on any reconciliation with me and embraced the deception of certain ‘friends’ who concealed their real motives. I later read in one of his newspapers that he believed these same ‘friends’ would ensure his election was reinstated after removing me from power,” he wrote.

The Betrayal and Power Struggle

Babangida expressed his dismay at how Abacha manipulated the political situation.

“Abiola was advised by these same individuals to leave the country for his safety due to alleged threats from military elements. His departure allowed these ‘friends’ to solidify their grip on power, ultimately leading to another military coup.”

The former leader admitted he had underestimated Abacha’s ambitions.

“One of my biggest challenges at the time was Sani Abacha. I initially believed he was committed to returning Nigeria to civilian rule. However, I later realized—perhaps naively—that he was working against me.”

Babangida revealed that Abacha had been instrumental in fueling discontent within the military ranks, presenting Babangida as the main obstacle to stability.

“This campaign was meant to justify a forceful takeover. What shocked me most was discovering the extent of Abacha’s animosity towards Abiola, whom I had assumed was on good terms with him,

In November 1993, Abacha led a coup that dismantled the interim government of Chief Ernest Shonekan, which Babangida had established in August of that year. The following year, after Abiola declared himself the rightful president, Abacha had him arrested and detained.

Abacha ruled Nigeria with an iron grip until his sudden death in June 1998. A month later, Abiola also died while still in detention, under circumstances that remain widely debated.

