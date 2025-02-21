Following Ibrahim Babangida's admission that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election, AbdulMumin Abiola expressed that he knew from a young age that his father had won

AbdulMumin highlighted that the tragic event affected not just his family but Nigerians as a whole

He also appreciated Babangida's acknowledgement and his expression of remorse, noting that Babangida would have acted differently given another opportunity

Lagos, Nigeria – Following the admission by former military president Ibrahim Babangida that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election, AbdulMumin Abiola, son of the late MKO Abiola, has reacted to the statement.

In an interview with TVC on February 21, AbdulMumin expressed that he knew from a young age that his father had won the historic election.

Abiola’s Son Reacts to Babangida's Admission that His Father Won June 12, 1993 Election

Personal insights from AbdulMumin Abiola

“I was about 8 years in 1993, I knew my father won the election. I think everybody who was around him at that time knew too and felt the outpouring of joy in people's voices," AbdulMumin shared.

He highlighted a particular passage in Babangida's book that touched him deeply:

“The part that touched me in IBB’s book was his acknowledgement that Abiola won the election and that he felt remorse. What happened was a tragic moment not just for the Abiola family but for Nigerians as a whole. I took it to heart that he said if he had another opportunity he would do things differently.”

AbdulMumin's reflections provide a personal perspective on the impact of the June 12 election and the lasting effects on the Abiola family and the nation.

“I regret June 12 annulment”: IBB speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a revealing speech at the launch of his autobiography, "A Journey in Service," held in Abuja on February 20, a former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), expressed regret over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Babangida admitted that given another chance, he would handle the situation differently. According to Dailytrust, following the book review by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Babangida took full responsibility for the cancellation of the election, which had been a contest between Moshood Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

