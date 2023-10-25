Former Nigerian military ruler, General Sani Abacha died 25 years ago, but his style of governance cannot be forgotten

Legit.ng reports that Abacha was accused of brutally suppressing dissent, human rights abuses, and approval of controversial executions

Regardless, his daughter thinks he is "the best father ever" and she amplified it on social media

FCT, Abuja - A tweet by Gumsu, a daughter of Sani Abacha, late military head of state, on Tuesday, October 24, triggered notable reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

A page, @NigeriaStories, had asked social media users to “say something about" Late Abacha. Abacha had died in controversial circumstances in 1998, aged 54.

General Sani Abacha (right) at a summit of ECOWAS meeting in Abuja. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

"Sani Abacha is best father ever": Daughter

Gumsu quote-retweeted the post and wrote:

“He is the best father ever. May Allah reward him with jannatul firdaws. I love you, Baba.”

It is noteworthy that the regime of Late General Abacha witnessed widespread human rights abuses and controversial executions.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

David Ogbijo wrote:

"He was a dictator and he played his role to an extent the whole nation rejoiced at his passing.

"My condolences @G_sparking but your papa baaaaaaaaaad.

"One’s father will always be one’s father but your father did Nigeria dirty. His greed was superfluous."

@Bennoker said:

"He is 1 million times better than Tinubu and Buhari put together."

MelekweAnthony commented:

"General Sani Abacha, a figure of controversy. Some saw a leader striving for Nigerian stability, others a dictator who violated human rights. Yet, let's not forget he was a husband, and I hope, a loving father to his children."

@AyangGreatness tweeted:

"Your father is still returning money to Nigeria even after his death, God is wonderful."

Enyinnaya Nwosu said:

"The truth is that this man is one of the best leaders we have had. He stood up to the Western powers and they used the media and everything to come against him.

Most of the Abacha loot that our new leaders are relooting were monies he stashed away in secret accounts for Nigeria."

@OJDSMILES wrote:

"He was a good father to you, but was a very bad leader to the nation. I pray God forgives him."

About Gumsu Abacha

Gumsu is one of the wives of the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Gumsu was formerly married to a Cameroonian multi-billionaire, Bayero Fadil for 20 years, but left due to irreconcilable differences. However, a few years after quitting her first marriage, she found love in Buni’s arms as his fourth wife.

Source: Legit.ng