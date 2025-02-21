Former military president Ibrahim Babangida has refuted allegations linking him to the 1986 assassination of journalist Dele Giwa, blaming media sensationalism for obstructing the investigation

Giwa, a critic of Babangida’s regime, was accused of plotting a socialist revolution before receiving a parcel bomb at his home

Babangida, in his autobiography, maintained that the case remains unsolved and expressed hope that the truth would eventually be uncovered

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), has denied any role in the assassination of veteran journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch, Dele Giwa, who was killed by a parcel bomb on October 19, 1986.

Speaking at the launch of his autobiography, A Journey in Service, in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, Babangida stated that the long-standing allegations against him were unfounded and that media sensationalism had hindered the investigation.

Did Ibrahim Babangida Kill Dele Giwa? Former Military President Clarifies

Source: Twitter

What was the controversy surrounding Giwa’s death?

Dele Giwa, known for his critical stance against Babangida’s military government, was accused by a senior official of the Directorate of Military Intelligence of illegally importing arms for a supposed socialist revolution just two days before his assassination, PM News reported.

Concerned about the allegations, Giwa consulted human rights lawyer Gani Fawehinmi.

The following day, security official Colonel Halilu Akilu reportedly called Giwa to assure him that the allegations were a misunderstanding and had been resolved.

However, shortly after, a government courier delivered a parcel to Giwa’s Ikeja Lagos residence.

His son, Billy, received the package, which was marked “To be opened by addressee only” and bore the seal of the Presidency.

As Giwa opened it at his dining table, it detonated, killing him.

Babangida: ‘The truth is yet to be revealed’

In his autobiography, Babangida argued that the media’s approach to the case had been counterproductive to uncovering the truth, The Punch reported.

“The media frenzy surrounding Giwa’s murder did not aid the investigation. The Nigerian press has historically maintained an adversarial stance against the government, which continued in this case.

“When the Obasanjo civilian administration reopened the case at the Oputa Panel on Human and Civil Rights, I expected law enforcement and legal experts to present new findings. Unfortunately, no substantial evidence was introduced.”

Expressing his hope for eventual justice, Babangida stated,

“Like many mysterious assassinations, Giwa’s murder remains unresolved. I still hope the truth will come to light in our lifetime or even after us. Some crimes are solved long after their occurrence.”

Dignitaries Attend Babangida’s Book Launch

The autobiography launch also marked the unveiling of Babangida’s presidential library.

The event was attended by President Bola Tinubu and an array of high-profile figures, including former presidents, military leaders, and business magnates like Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Also present were former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, and Yemi Osinbajo. Key political figures from the 2023 presidential elections, including Labour Party’s Peter Obi and NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, were in attendance.

Babangida: How Abacha deceived MKO Abiola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, has disclosed that he offered Chief MKO Abiola the opportunity to lead an interim government following the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, but Abiola declined.

In his newly launched autobiography, A Journey in Service, Babangida revealed that he had engaged in extensive consultations with various groups before proposing the idea to Abiola. However, the businessman and politician, convinced of his electoral victory, rejected the offer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng