Tragedy struck at Rainbow Street, Onipakala, in Ondo town, Ondo state following a ranging fire outbreak

A mother and her two children aged between 11 and 16 were burnt to death in the tragic fire incident

The state Police public relations officer, Funmi Odunlami, has provided more information about the fire incident

Ondo state - A fire outbreak has burnt a mother and her two children aged between 11 and 16 to death in Ondo town, Ondo state.

The tragic incident occurred at Rainbow Street, Onipakala area of Ondo town.

A source says the fire destroyed the entire building where woman and her children were trapped.

As reported by Vanguard, an eyewitness said the woman, who is a petty trader, and her children were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

The source said the fire service officer who was contacted said there was no water and chemicals and switched off his phone.

“It is a sad incident, the mother is a petty trader while the children are aged between 11 and 16.

” It’s unfortunate, the fire incident lasted for hours, it destroyed the entire building where they were trapped. All the efforts by neighbours to save their lives proved abortive.

“When the fire was raging, we called the fire service, only to be informed that there was no water and chemicals.

“Immediately, the officer switched off his cell phone,”

The state Police public relations officer, Funmi Odunlami, described the incident as unfortunate.

“Yes, their remains have been deposited at the state specialist hospital morgue by the police."

Legit.ng also reported that a fire in Akure’s Oluwatuyi Quarters in Ondo state tragically claimed the lives of two children, aged three and five, while their mother was away.

Rescue efforts were hindered by the apartment's location and initial assumptions that the children’s cries were routine discipline.

The charred remains of the toddlers were found after the fire, sparking calls for better fire safety and child supervision awareness.

