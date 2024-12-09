Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ilorin, Kwara state - A 41-year-old man identified simply as Abdulfatai lost his life in an early morning inferno in his friend’s house in Kwara state.

The tragic incident occurred around 1:00 am at Ile Alaparun Isale, Alore, Ilorin, on Monday, December 9.

According to Daily Trust, Abdulfatai decided to spend the night after visiting his friend on Sunday, December 8.

It was gathered that the victim tried to escape through the window protector when the fire caught up with him with intense smoke which rendered him unconscious.

Residents retrieved his body after breaking the walls of the building.

A resident of the area said:

“He was killed but a couple with their children and a lady escaped. He was a transport union staff member giving tickets to motorcycle (Okada) operators.

“He was about to marry and has just introduced his fiancée to his family,”

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said the fire affected only five rooms out of about 35 rooms in the building.

Adekunle disclosed that the deceased’s body had been handed over to his family at Ile Alate, Abayawo.

“The fire was caused by spontaneous ignition in a room storing combustible materials, including petrol, batteries, and a tire inflator engine."

