JUST IN: Tension as Protesters Set Police Station Ablaze, Location Announced
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Ifon, Ondo state - Angry youths protesting the reported death of a boy have set ablaze the police division in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area in Ondo State.
It was gathered that the boy was allegedly tortured to death in police custody.
According to The Nation, sources said the boy’s friend remained in a coma at a hospital.
During the unrest, the protesters also set fire to another building in the area.
In response to the escalating tension, Ondo State Police Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi has departed Akure for Ifon to restore order and prevent further violence in the area.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.