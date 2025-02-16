Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ifon, Ondo state - Angry youths protesting the reported death of a boy have set ablaze the police division in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area in Ondo State.

It was gathered that the boy was allegedly tortured to death in police custody.

The protesters set the Ifon police station on fire after learning of the boy’s death in custody.

According to The Nation, sources said the boy’s friend remained in a coma at a hospital.

During the unrest, the protesters also set fire to another building in the area.

In response to the escalating tension, Ondo State Police Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi has departed Akure for Ifon to restore order and prevent further violence in the area.

