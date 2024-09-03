Angry youths in Imo have taken the law into their own hands and set on fire a couple who were caught after robbing a motorcyclist

The couple were burnt to death after being accused of allegedly stealing motorcycles in the Orogwe community and operating in neighbouring villages

The Imo state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Some angry youths have reportedly burnt to death a yet-to-be-identified couple in Orogwe, Ohii axis in Owerri-west local government area of Imo state.

Youths burn couple to death in Imo. The state police command yet to issue a statement. Image of police IG for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Source: "The couple were known for motorcyclist snatching"

According to a community source, the couple “usually operate” around the community and neighbouring villages.

As reported by The Cable, the source said the couple was caught on Monday, September 2, while “absconding with a stolen motorcycle after robbing a motorcyclist off his bike with a pistol”.

“The couple is well known in the community but no one knows they were involved in motorcycle snatching until today when they were caught,” the source said.

“They were caught today while trying to dispossess a bike man of his motorcycle along Orogwe/Ohii road. Because the youths and community vigilante were already enraged by the ugly trend, they refused to hand them to the police.”

Police react

As of the time of filing his report, the Imo state police command is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

But it was reported that Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the Imo state police command, said the command “was yet to be briefed on the incident.”

Read related articles here:

Woman sets self ablaze after husband divorced her in Taraba

In another related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman resident in Jigawa state has ended it all following an unresolved issue in her marriage.

The woman, aged 40, who reportedly suffered depression a few months after her husband divorced her, set herself on fire and was burnt beyond recognition.

DSP Lawan Shiisu, spokesperson of the Jigawa state police command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday and shared further details.

Source: Legit.ng