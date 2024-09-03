Angry Youths Burn Couple Alive Over Alleged Motorcycle Theft in Imo
- Angry youths in Imo have taken the law into their own hands and set on fire a couple who were caught after robbing a motorcyclist
- The couple were burnt to death after being accused of allegedly stealing motorcycles in the Orogwe community and operating in neighbouring villages
- The Imo state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the development
Some angry youths have reportedly burnt to death a yet-to-be-identified couple in Orogwe, Ohii axis in Owerri-west local government area of Imo state.
Source: "The couple were known for motorcyclist snatching"
According to a community source, the couple “usually operate” around the community and neighbouring villages.
As reported by The Cable, the source said the couple was caught on Monday, September 2, while “absconding with a stolen motorcycle after robbing a motorcyclist off his bike with a pistol”.
“The couple is well known in the community but no one knows they were involved in motorcycle snatching until today when they were caught,” the source said.
“They were caught today while trying to dispossess a bike man of his motorcycle along Orogwe/Ohii road. Because the youths and community vigilante were already enraged by the ugly trend, they refused to hand them to the police.”
Police react
As of the time of filing his report, the Imo state police command is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.
But it was reported that Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the Imo state police command, said the command “was yet to be briefed on the incident.”
