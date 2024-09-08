Tragedy as Son Allegedly Sets Mother Ablaze ln Delta
- Tragedy struck in the late hours of Saturday, September 7 in the Sapele local government area of Delta state
- The proprietress of His Majesty Group of Schools, Mrs. Fatima Umukoro, was set ablaze by her son, Emmanuel
- The state Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said Emmanuel was arrested along the Sapele-Warri Road while attempting to escape
Sapele, Delta state - Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Umukoro, for setting his mother, the proprietress of His Majesty Group of Schools ablaze in the Sapele local government area of Delta state.
Emmanuel was arrested along the Sapele-Warri Road while attempting to escape to an unknown destination.
According to neighbours and passersby, the tragic incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, September 7.
As reported by Leadership, eyewitnesses said Emmanuel drove out of the compound around 8:30pm at high speed in his mother’s car.
The development prompted neighbours to report him to his mother only to see the gate to the residence left open around 10pm with fire burning inside the house.
With the door left open, the neighbours found the lifeless body of Mrs. Umukoro, burnt beyond recognition.
The neighbours, who were thrown into shock and bewilderment described the scene as gruesome and horrific.
They reported the case to the police which led to the arrest of the suspect.
The state Police public relations officer (PRO), SP Bright Edafe, said the motive behind the alleged murder is still being investigated.
Nigerian woman sets self ablaze after divorce
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman resident in Jigawa state put an end to her life following an unresolved issue in her marriage.
The woman, aged 40, who reportedly suffered depression a few months after her husband divorced her, set herself on fire and was burnt beyond recognition.
DSP Lawan Shiisu, spokesperson of the Jigawa state police command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday and shared further details
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.