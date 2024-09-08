Tragedy struck in the late hours of Saturday, September 7 in the Sapele local government area of Delta state

The proprietress of His Majesty Group of Schools, Mrs. Fatima Umukoro, was set ablaze by her son, Emmanuel

The state Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said Emmanuel was arrested along the Sapele-Warri Road while attempting to escape

Sapele, Delta state - Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Umukoro, for setting his mother, the proprietress of His Majesty Group of Schools ablaze in the Sapele local government area of Delta state.

Emmanuel was arrested along the Sapele-Warri Road while attempting to escape to an unknown destination.

According to neighbours and passersby, the tragic incident occurred in the late hours of Saturday, September 7.

As reported by Leadership, eyewitnesses said Emmanuel drove out of the compound around 8:30pm at high speed in his mother’s car.

The development prompted neighbours to report him to his mother only to see the gate to the residence left open around 10pm with fire burning inside the house.

With the door left open, the neighbours found the lifeless body of Mrs. Umukoro, burnt beyond recognition.

The neighbours, who were thrown into shock and bewilderment described the scene as gruesome and horrific.

They reported the case to the police which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The state Police public relations officer (PRO), SP Bright Edafe, said the motive behind the alleged murder is still being investigated.

