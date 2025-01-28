Four people ganged up to set ablaze a 74-year-old woman to death in a wheelchair in the Abagana area of Anambra state

The state police public relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the boyfriend of the prime suspect is currently on the run

Ikenga shared details of the unfortunate and tragic incident in a statement issued on Sunday, January 26, 2025

Abagana, Anambra state - Four suspects have been arrested by the police for allegedly burning a 74-year-old woman to death in a wheelchair in the Abagana area of Anambra state.

The state police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, the remains of the deceased, a wheelchair, and a casket have been recovered.

Ikenga said a 21-year-old Chinenye Ekwenugo from Ifitedunu in Dinukofia LGA of the state and three others have been arrested over the tragic incident.

According to TheCable, the police spokesperson made this known in a statement on Sunday, January 26.

Ikenga said Ekwenugo confessed to committing the crime along with the other suspects and her boyfriend.

However, Ekwenugi’s boyfriend has not been arrested as he is currently on the run.

The Police PRO further stated that the command was making an effort to arrest the other suspect.

He noted that the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a nearby morgue.

“The Anambra state police operatives serving at Abagana divisional Police headquarters today 26/1/2024 by 9 am arrested four suspects including a 21-year old lady Chinenye Ekwenugo from Ifitedunu over the burning of a 74 (seventy-four) years old woman in a wheelchair at Abagana,”

“The three other suspects include Uzochukwu Okeke ‘M’ aged 47, Fidel Anayo ‘M’ aged 60, and Ikenna Anene ‘M’ aged 54 years respectively, all from Abagana. The Operatives also recovered the burnt remains of the deceased, the wheelchair, and a casket."

Ikenga said the commissioner of police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command for a comprehensive investigation.

