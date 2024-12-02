A suspected arson attack in Lagos has left a 22-year-old fashion designer, Eniola Oduse, and her two young children dead, while her husband Kehinde battles for his life

The fire, which started early Tuesday morning, was reportedly set by unidentified individuals who poured petrol around their home in the Ita Marun community of Ibeju Lekki

Family members believe the attack may be linked to ongoing land disputes in the area

A 22-year-old fashion designer, Eniola Oduse, and her two children, four-year-old Eri and two-year-old Onoara, were burnt to death after suspected arsonists set their home ablaze in the Ita Marun community of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 26.

Fire attack claims lives of fashion designer. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Incident Details

The family of four was asleep when unidentified individuals entered their premises around 2 a.m., sprinkled petrol around their apartment, and set it on fire.

Eniola's husband, Kehinde, 25, managed to escape with severe burns and is currently battling for his life in an undisclosed hospital.

Eyewitness Accounts

Taiwo, the victim's twin sister, recounted the harrowing event, stating that the smell of petrol woke Eniola, who alerted her husband.

As they attempted to investigate, the arsonists ignited the fire. Despite Kehinde's efforts to seek help, his wife and children were unable to escape the blaze.

Medical Response and Aftermath

The couple was rushed to various hospitals but faced rejection due to the severity of their burns.

After several hours, they were admitted to a hospital where doctors tried to save Eniola, but she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The charred remains of the children were found inside the razed apartment.

Possible Motive

Razaq, a family member, suggested that the attack might be linked to ongoing land disputes in the community.

The family had faced pressure and attacks related to attempts to seize their land, which had previously led to the death of their father.

