An 80-year-old woman was burnt to death in the Gwer West local government area of Benue state.

The octogenarian woman was killed because nobody was around at the time of the fire incident to help her out of the sickbed

The head of the village, Chief Ayatse Agubor, said the fire incident was caused by unauthorised bush burning.

Gwer West, Benue state - Tragedy struck on Sunday, January 21 as fire incidents burnt an 80-year-old woman to death in Tse-Agubor Gyaruwa of Tsambee-Mbesev Council Ward in Gwer West local government area of Benue state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the fire incident, which started at about 10 am razed 50 houses.

The head of the village, Chief Ayatse Agubor, said his 80-year-old mother could not get anyone to help her out of the sickbed because people were already on their various farms.

Agubor stated this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital.

The village head explained that the fire incident was a result of unauthorised bush burning. He warned youths of the community to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.

One of the villagers, Hajia Kongo, said she lost over 10 bags of maize, soya beans, clothes and other household items including N110,000.

Kongo explained that she hid the money in the bags of the burnt corn.

She pleaded with individuals and the government to come to her rescue following the level of destruction caused by the fire.

