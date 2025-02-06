The Idoma community in the diaspora has condemned the recurring killings of their people by suspected herdsmen in Benue south

Led by Edwin Ochai, the group expressed frustration over the inaction of political leaders and called for urgent security interventions, including a security summit

The group also demanded immediate justice for the victims, support for displaced persons, and, if necessary, the declaration of a state of emergency to ensure the safety of their communities

Benue state - The Idoma community in the diaspora has decried the continued spate of killings by suspected herdsmen across Idoma land.

Recall that suspected herders on Wednesday, February 5, attacked Okpamaju village in Otukpo town, the headquarters of Otukpo local government area, killing several people.

The incident came barely a week after suspected herders attacked the same community, leaving many dead and several others injured.

Idoma group asks Benue leaders to wake up

Reacting to the ceaseless attacks on Benue South communities, the group, led by its president, Edwin Ochai, decried the silence of the relevant authorities over the menace.

Ochai, in a statement issued on Thursday, February 6, said the reluctance of the relevant authorities and leaders to address this menace decisively is unacceptable.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the deafening silence and inaction of our leaders at all levels—local government chairmen, state legislators, federal representatives, and the senator representing Benue South.

"Their reluctance to decisively address this menace is unacceptable. Issuing routine press statements to condemn these atrocities is no longer enough. Words without meaningful action are ineffective," the statement read.

“It is particularly disheartening that the Benue State Government appears indifferent to the plight of Benue South. Are we no longer part of Benue State? The indifference of the state government to the plight of our people is a betrayal of the very essence of governance, which is to protect lives and property.

Otukpo killings: What government should do

The group which comprised concerned Idoma citizens residing in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Vietnam, and other parts of the world, called on all Benue South leaders—political, traditional, and religious—to wake up to their responsibilities and end the nagging killings ravaging the land for years.

“We call on all relevant authorities, including the local government chairmen, state house of assembly members, the federal House of Representatives, the senator for Benue South, and the state governor, to urgently convene a Security Summit. This summit must focus on finding sustainable solutions to the persistent insecurity threatening to wipe out our communities. The time for half-measures and political platitudes is over

“We demand immediate and decisive action from the federal government and security agencies. The attackers continue to operate with impunity, unleashing unprovoked violence on our people without any meaningful challenge from those tasked with protecting lives and property. This must stop," the group added.

It further asked the federal government to deploy sufficient military and police forces to the affected areas.

"The attackers must be pursued, arrested, and brought to justice. Failure to act will only embolden them further.

“Leaders at all levels must understand that their positions are not for decoration but for service. We expect our representatives to stand firm and speak out boldly, both within and outside their chambers, to demand immediate action. Silence is not an option.

“If the state government cannot guarantee our safety, we call for a state of emergency to be declared in Benue South. The lives of our people cannot continue to be treated as expendable.

“A comprehensive plan must be put in place to support the victims of these attacks, including the provision of relief materials, rebuilding of destroyed homes, and ensuring the safe return of displaced persons to their communities," the statement concluded.

