Tension has enveloped the Ajegunle-Powerline community area of Akure North local government area of Ondo state after some suspected herdsmen launched an attack on the farmers

Five labourers, who were reportedly hired from Plateau and Kaduna states, were said to have been killed during the attack

Akin Olowolafe, a farmer in the community, disclosed that the incident happened on Tuesday, January 28, at about 3pm

Olowolafe said that the assailant killed five of their labourers and that the incident has been reported to the state government and the security agencies. He lamented that no positive action had been taken to stop the influx of the herdsmen on their farmlands.

He maintained that the herdsmen entered their farmlands on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically, and five of their labourers were killed in the process.

The farmers lamented that armed robbers and herdsmen activities in the area have made life unbearable for them.

Farmers leaving farmlands in Ondo

According to Olowolafe, many farmers have left their farmlands over the fear of attack and incessant destruction of their farm produce.

Fidelis Daniel, a labourer, confirmed the incident, adding that the herdsmen had been warned not to come to their farmland again but they would not hear. He said the deceased had been taken to the mortuary.

He said:

“I was inside the farm too when the incident happened, I just heard the sound of guns, and I immediately ran to the house. It was even God who saved me too they would have killed me.

“They suddenly came with weapons to destroy our crops and killed five people. Three people from Plateau State and two from Kaduna State.”

Ondo: Police, others urged to stop herdsmen attack

Daniel also called on all the security bosses in the state, including Wilfred Afolabi, the Commissioner of Police; Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), to take action on security measures that will stop the daily attacks and embarrassment. He lamented that the situation is negatively worrying the morale of the farmers.

It was reported that men from the Hunters and Vigilantes Association in Akure North Local Government Area took the remains of the victims to the mortuary.

