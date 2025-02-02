Dr. Ikenna Erinne, a 36-year-old Nigerian cardiologist in the U.S., reportedly died by su!cide after a court ordered him to pay $15,000 in monthly child support

Reports indicate that Dr. Erinne lost his medical license during the legal proceedings, faced restricted access to his children, and was financially drained

Members of the Nigerian community in the U.S. mourned his passing, describing him as a compassionate healer and devoted family man, with his funeral scheduled for February 3, 2025, in Maryland

Dr. Ikenna Erinne, a 36-year-old Nigerian cardiologist based in the United States, has reportedly died by su!cide following a legal ruling that ordered him to pay $15,000 in monthly child support.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, January 26, 2025, after a prolonged and contentious custody battle with his ex-wife.

Reports indicate that Dr. Erinne, originally from Anambra State, had been embroiled in a lengthy divorce case that included disputes over child custody and financial obligations.

The court’s decision, which favoured his ex-wife, was said to have placed an immense financial burden on him.

A Nigerian-American, Clayton Udo, confirmed the incident in a post on X.com (formerly Twitter), stating that the legal process had devastated Dr. Erinne both financially and emotionally.

“The abuse of African men in the USA must come to an end. In a deeply troubling case, Dr. Ikenna Erinne, an American-trained cardiologist, allegedly took his own life after an American court ordered him to pay his ex-wife $15,000 monthly, following a prolonged and contentious divorce case.

"This tragic incident highlights the systemic issues within the legal system that disproportionately affect African men," Udo wrote.

Loss of career and restricted access to children

Further details suggest that Dr. Erinne had spent thousands of dollars in legal fees, only for the verdict to leave him in financial distress.

Udo also alleged that the doctor lost his medical license amid the legal proceedings and was granted limited access to his children.

“He shot himself to death. He spent thousands of dollars in legal fees – wasted money. I am talking about a process that impoverishes you.

"You go to court and they take all your money. He lost his license as a cardiologist in this case plus they slammed on him 15,000 dollars a month plus restricted access to his children," Udo stated.

Tributes from the Nigerian community

Dr. Erinne’s passing has sparked reactions from members of the Nigerian community in the United States.

Obim Onujiogu, another Nigerian living in the U.S., confirmed the tragic news on Facebook, describing Erinne as a compassionate healer and devoted family man.

“In Loving Memory of Dr. Ikenna C. Erinne. It is with heavy hearts that the ASA DC family announces the sudden and untimely passing of Dr. Ikenna Erinne. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and esteemed cardiologist, who departed on January 26, 2025,” Onujiogu wrote.

Dr. Erinne’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home in Elkridge, Maryland, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.

Born on March 4, 1988, Dr. Erinne is survived by his children, Ugonna and Munachi, his parents, Engr. Chris and Mrs. Chinwe Erinne, and his siblings, Chuks, Onyi, Kenny, and Gechi. His tragic passing has left many mourning the loss of a dedicated medical professional and a cherished member of the Nigerian diaspora community.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

