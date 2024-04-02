JUST IN: Confusion as Oyo Deputy Police Commissioner Kills Self

A former Aide de Camp to the late former Governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, Gbolahan Oyedemi, has killed himself

Oyedemi, a deputy police commissioner in Oyo, took his own life in his house in Ogbomoso, Oyo state on Monday, April 1

It was gathered that the deceased had told his aides to go home and pay their loved ones a visit during the Easter holidays

Ibadan, Oyo - Gbolahan Oyedemi, a deputy commissioner of oolice serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos State, , has reportedly killed himself in his private house in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

Oyedemi was the Aide de Camp to the late former Governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, during his 11-month tenure as defacto governor in 2006.

A source close to the family in Ibadan, the state capital told newsmen that Oyedemi, had told his aides at the weekend to go to their various towns to celebrate with their family members, Punch reports.

The police command in Oyo is yet to speak on the sad development

The source said:

“Yes, he committed suicide. His body was found hanging in his house yesterday (Monday). He stays alone, and he normally comes home for Easter celebrations.

“This time, he told his aides to go and celebrate with their family members in their various homes. Only God knows what could have prompted him to commit suicide.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso is yet unreachable by reporters.

