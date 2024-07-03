An operative of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission has killed himself inside his house in Abuja

The authorities still have no knowledge as to what led him to decide to terminate his own life

The commission has pledged a thorough investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the death

An officer of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission took the ultimate step in his residence at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The officer, whose name and other biodata are purposefully withheld till the authorities find out what prompted him to pass away by his own hand, was a member of Course 5 of the anti-graft agency’s academy.

The commission is alluding that nothing can be ruled out at this stage of the investigation, suggesting that he could have suffered mental illness or family challenges.

EFCC promises to investigate

The commission spokesman, Dele Oyewale, told journalists that an active investigation had already begun to uncover what led him to make the ugly decision.

Oyewale said the commission will refrain from making any official statement or divulge the late officer's name until the investigation has been concluded.

