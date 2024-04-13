A police inspector (name withheld) has allegedly killed himself in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital

The deceased body was found dead in his bedroom after police operatives from Metro and Gwange Divisions broke down his door

His neighbours reportedly raised an alarm after they noticed a strange odour was emanating from his apartment

Maiduguri, Borno state - A police inspector (name withheld) attached to Gwange Divisional of Borno Police Command has been found dead in his apartment at Layin Bayan, Wulari Jerusalem area of Maiduguri, Borno state.

The late officer reportedly took his own life and his corpse was discovered after his neighbours raised the alarm on Saturday morning, April 13.

Why police officer killed self

According to Daily Trust, community sources said the last police inspector was looking healthy when he was last seen three days ago.

It is unclear why the police inspector decided to take his own life.

How police inspector was found dead

Neighbours were said to have raised alarm after they noticed his door was locked from behind and a strange odour was emanating from there.

The source said:

“It was early this morning that people in the compound observed a strange odour emanating from his apartment; his door was shut from behind.

“The men of police from Metro and Gwange Divisions respectively came to break the door and his lifeless body was found on the floor of his bedroom. They are currently in the compound.”

The police authorities are not to issue any statement on the incident as at the time of filling this report.

Oyo deputy police commissioner kills self

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gbolahan Oyedemi, a deputy commissioner of police serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos State, reportedly killed himself in his private house in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

Oyedemi was the Aide de Camp to the late former Governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, during his 11-month tenure as defacto governor in 2006.

A source close to the family in Ibadan, the state capital told newsmen that Oyedemi had told his aides at the weekend to go to their various towns to celebrate with their family members.

