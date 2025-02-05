Eleven people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a mass shooting at Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described it as the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history"

Police confirmed the suspect acted alone, with the motive still unclear, and several people injured

Orebro, Sweden – Police confirmed that 11 people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting at Risbergska school, an adult education centre in Orebro, on February 4.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the attack, 200km west of Stockholm, as the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history."

Suspect among the dead

Police reported that the suspect, believed to have acted alone, was among the dead.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, but authorities have ruled out any ideological reasons.

Prime Minister Kristersson expressed his sorrow at an evening news conference, stating, "It is difficult to take in the magnitude of what has happened today." Police earlier warned that the death toll could rise as several people were injured.

Emergency response and investigation

Reports of the shooting at Risbergska school were received at 12:33 local time (11:33 GMT).

The facility, part of a larger campus, serves individuals who have not completed primary or secondary education.

For security reasons, students at nearby schools were kept indoors. Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest urged the public to avoid the area.

The justice minister, Gunnar Strommer, shared his condolences and reassured citizens that schools would be safe to return to on February 5.

Hospitals cleared emergency rooms to treat victims, with Orebro University Hospital attending to five gunshot victims and one person with minor injuries.

Witness accounts

Teacher Lena Warenmark told Swedish public radio SVT that she heard around 10 gunshots. Ali el Mokad, a relative of a student, described the distress of his cousin upon witnessing the aftermath.

Another student, Marwa, recounted attempting to save a person’s life after he was shot in the shoulder.

She described the scene as shocking, with multiple people bleeding on the floor. Prime Minister Kristersson called it "a very painful day for all in Sweden" and urged the public to allow police to carry out their work.

