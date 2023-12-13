Tragedy struck in Umuahia, the Abia state capital as a man reportedly took his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting

Umuahia, Abia state - A Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, has reportedly taken his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

As reported by The Punch, Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma, left family and friends mourning after allegedly took his own life after losing N2.5m to betting Photo Credit: Onoh Chukwuma Richard

Before taking his own, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he was going to meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12.

"Today is my last day on earth! I'm going to meet my maker. Thank you Chima Anyaso, Ikukuoma Abia, Kelvin Jombo Onumah, Ekwueme Ohafia, and my friends. My spirit is with you all."

Some of his friends reached out to Onoh and rushed him to Madonna Hospital, Umuahia, but he did not survive.

Reacting to the tragic incident, a Facebook user alleged that Onoh borrowed N1.5m and added to his N1m to play a bet which failed.

Another user, Obika James Abuchi, wrote:

“U had 1m and borrowed 1.5m to play bet, it failed, cuz of the shame from debtors you took your life? Onoh who taught you this?”

