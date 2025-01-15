A teenage mother of one in Oyo state has reportedly taken her own life following a dispute with her husband over rice measurement

The incident occurred when Deola reportedly had a conflict with her husband over the food preparation for their child in the morning

The Oyo state police command is yet to release an official statement regarding the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Oyo state, Ibadan - A 17-year-old and mother of one year and five months baby, identified as Deola, has reportedly killed herself due to a misunderstanding between her and her spouse identified as Seyi, over two cups of rice.

Oyo police is yet to react as teenage mother kills self. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Why teenage mother reportedly killed self

The incident reportedly occurred in the Labi community in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo state, Ibadan, and she was buried on Tuesday, January 14.

As reported by The Punch, the young teenage mother allegedly took an insecticide when she had a misunderstanding with her husband over the measurement of rice to be prepared for her kid.

On Wednesday, January 15, a family source, who pleaded anonymity told The Punch that:

“The two of them (husband and wife) actually had a minor issue over a measurement of rice.

“When she was trying to prepare food in the morning, the husband only advised her to measure just two cups because the food was meant for her and the kid, meaning that he (husband) would not eat out of it, but she got angry.

“So, to avoid crisis, the husband left home immediately. She prepared the food and took the kid to school. She took insecticide after she came back and nobody knew.”

Another family source disclosed to the press that:

“She suddenly became weak and started vomiting. After we discovered that, we then called her husband, who had already left home on the phone, to come back.

“We quickly rushed her to a nearby hospital before she was transferred to another hospital at Orogun community in this Akinyele Local Government. She eventually gave up the ghost and we buried her yesterday (Tuesday).”

As of press time, the Oyo state police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Legit.ng recalls that tragedy struck in Moshalashi Road, Egan, in the Igando area of Lagos state after a man took his life over house rent.

The deceased, who was identified as Baale or Radical killed himself over his inability to pay N60,000 house rent. Baale was confirmed dead in the hospital after drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be an insecticide.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

Man takes own life after losing N2.5m to betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, took his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Before taking his own, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he was going to meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng