A heartbroken young widow touched hearts as shared her husband’s last words as she mourned his demise on her TikTok page

She shared what her husband said about their little daughter before he took his final breath and made her a widow

Her post went viral on social media, as many took to the comments to console the woman on the death of her husband

A Nigerian woman moved people to tears as she shared her husband’s last words before he died.

She stated that her husband suffered from a bullet wound and still spoke about his daughter.

Heartbroken Young Widow Shares Husband’s Last Words Before He Died, Moves People to Tears

Source: TikTok

Identified as @vivas16 on TikTok, she said her husband asked a deep question concerning their child.

She stated that her husband questioned whether he was not going to see his daughter again.

Her words:

“And before my husband’s last breath. He shouted so I won’t see my daughter Chizzy again. Even when he was going through bullet pain, all he cares and says was Chizzy. Chizzy nwa!.”

She added:

“My husband last words before he gave up still breaks my heart.”

In another post, she stated that her husband was shot 32 times before he died.

Her words:

“You dey okay? If na you lose your husband like this in a gunshot straight 32 bullets, you go dey okay?

“When I imagine back at the memories, omo is still traumatizes me like mad .”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions as lady shares husband’s last words

Anikky of Maya Adamo Ikorodu

Pls take good care of that beautiful daddy’s girl🥰the lord will strengthen you

Love

Oh I feel ur pain, take heart be consoled in the lord

Mimis Tastee Culinary Academy

I’m so sorry for your loss💜 This is truly heartbreaking!

CHIDERA💀👿☠️

God will continue to give you strength

pwetty

I talk am say I know this boy from Onitsha 💔 may his soul rest in peace

someone 💔Ex 😘

Mama please it okay 😭😭😭🙏 this video just dey make me dey cry

onyibaby4luv

my sister takes heart this is so painful but God knows the best may his soul rest in peace

ruthie 吴玉婷😍 ❤️ 🌸🌹

Omo another day to cry with strangers 😢😢😢 sending hugs and huge amounts of love

In a related story, a widow shared the last promise her husband made to their daughter and why he was buried in their living room.

Lady shares sister's last video before dying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady shared the last video her sister made before she died, after giving birth to her child.

Many were moved to tears after hearing the dying woman’s last words as her sister said she died on her daughter's birthday.

As the lady narrated the circumstances surrounding her sister's death, Nigeriana advised her and sympathised with her.

Source: Legit.ng