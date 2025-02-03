President Bola Tinubu congratulated Nigerian music sensation Tems on winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammy Awards

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian music sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on February 3.

On behalf of the entire nation, President Tinubu commended the singer for her unique artistry, which has brought pride to Nigeria on the global stage for the second time.

President Tinubu Congratulates Tems after clinching grammy. Photo credit: Photo by Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rise of Nigerian musical artists

The President celebrated the rise of a new generation of young and multi-talented Nigerian musical artists who have propelled Afrobeats to international prominence.

He highlighted that this has projected the country's reputation as a powerhouse of musical innovation, creativity, and cultural influence.

"From Africa to Antarctica, Asia to Australia, Europe to the Americas, the Nigerian music industry, particularly Afrobeats, has become a source of national pride, promoting a sense of identity and self-expression while uniting people across borders," he said.

Applause for other Nigerian grammy nominees

President Tinubu also congratulated other Nigerian artists nominated for this year's Grammy Award: Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Lojay, Davido, and Burna Boy.

He thanked these patriots for putting Nigeria on the global map of great achievers in the music industry and for showcasing the country's creative excellence.

"You are all inspiration and role models to many young people. The nation remains deeply grateful for your contributions to music, job creation, and tourism promotion. I wish you all continued success in your musical careers," he added.

APC reacts as singer Tems clinches top award

Legit.ng reported that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has officially communicated its felicitations to the Nigerian music sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, after she clinched a top international award in the United States.

The Nigerian singer won the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th edition of Grammy Awards with her song titled Love Me Jeje, beating competition from compatriots like Davido, Asake and Wizkid.

The album of the award-winning track, Born in the Wild, released in 2024, was also shortlisted for the highly competitive category of Best Global Music Album but the prize eventually went to Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for Alkebulan II.

Source: Legit.ng