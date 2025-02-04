Bukola Saraki has expressed joy as his son Seni, clinched a top award at the just-concluded 67th Grammy which took place in Los Angeles, United States

Seni Saraki won the Best Reggae Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for his contribution to Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)

Bukola Saraki, the son of the former Senate President, shared a video of the proud moment Seni received the award and appreciated his team for support

Bukola Saraki, the former senate president, has congratulated his son Seni, on his win at the 67th Academy Grammy Awards.

Bukola Saraki reacts as son wins Grammy award. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki, @ToyinSaraki

67th Grammy: "We are proud of you" Saraki tells son

Seni won his first Grammy for his contribution to the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ soundtrack, which earned the award for ‘Best Reggae Album’.

Saraki made this known in a post shared on his X page on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The former Senate president expressed joy in seeing his son’s passion being recognised globally. and maintained he is “super proud” of him.

"Congratulations, Seni, on winning your first Grammy last night for your work on the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ soundtrack, which took home the award for Best Reggae Album!

"Seeing you pour your heart into your passion and having it recognized on the global stage is an indescribable joy.

"Well done! We are super proud of you!

Seni Saraki, CEO of NATIVE Networks, with his partners after the Grammy award win. Photo credit: @ToyinSaraki

Legit.ng earlier recalled that fans of Nigerian multi-award-winners Ayodeji Balogun and Emoseh Khamofu, aka Bloody Civilian, are excited about their success at the recently concluded 67th Grammy Awards show.

Bob Marley: One Love—Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe) won Best Reggae Album at the 67th Grammy Awards. Both Nigerian artists contributed full songs to the project: Wizkid with One Love and Bloody Civilian with Natural Mystic.

According to Toyin Saraki, Seni, is the CEO of NATIVE Networks and his partners and artists at @IslandRecords Music team and @ParamountPics celebrate the monumental achievement of winning a Grammy Awardi."

Nigerians congratulate Seni Saraki on Grammy win

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@BabadClint tweeted:

"Big congratulations to your son sir. He keeps going higher every year with his passion for music."

@CountessViktora tweeted:

"Amazing. Congratulations Seni. More wins to you."

@TosinFolorunso4 tweeted:

"A big congratulations to Seni."

See the video below as Seni received his Grammy award and spoke about the feat:

