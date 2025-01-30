Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kaduna state - Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate, a district head in the Zazzau emirate council of Kaduna State slumped at an occasion, on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The traditional ruler later died at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofar gayan Zaria.

The monarch slumped while attending a programme along with the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria, Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, the monarch slumped while attending an occasion along with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement.

“Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who also served as Councillor in charge of Health Related Matters, passed away while attending a program alongside His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, at Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofan Gayan, Zaria this morning.”

The late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau was later buried at Rimin Dodo later in the evening, Thursday.

Emir of Zazzau described the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau as hardworking, dedicated and very religious.

Emir Bamalli said the deceased vacuum will not be easy to replace in the Zazzau emirate council.

The Emir said the death of the district head is “the will of Allah” stating that “death is inevitable and can come whenever Allah destined.”

Pastor Olasanmi Ogunkanmi, a Lagos-based magistrate and cleric, passed away suddenly shortly after returning from a three-week holy pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Conflicting reports suggest the magistrate either slumped and died or passed away in his sleep at his Lagos home.

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission's executive secretary, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, visited the widow to express condolences.

