The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has denied releasing any shortlist for the March 17 recruitment exercise, labelling circulating messages as fake

The Commission warned the public to beware of scammers demanding payments for job offers, stressing that it does not charge candidates at any stage

FCSC stated that once the shortlisting process is complete, successful applicants will be informed through official channels and credible media platforms

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has debunked claims that candidates have been shortlisted following the recently concluded federal recruitment exercise which closed on 17 March 2025.

In a statement signed by Taiwo Hassan on behalf of the Commission's chairman, the FCSC described the information making the rounds on social media and online platforms as entirely false and not originating from any official channel.

Has FG Shortlisted Anyone After the March 17 Federal Civil Service Recruitment? FCSC Reacts

Source: Twitter

“The information contained in this publication did not originate from our official channels and is entirely fictitious,” the Commission stated.

The commission also urged the public to disregard the claims in circulation, Leadership reported.

Public warned against recruitment scams

The FCSC further issued a strong warning to job seekers to be wary of fraudsters posing as government agents or insiders offering employment slots in exchange for money.

“It is crucial to note that the FCSC will never request money from shortlisted candidates. Anyone asking for payment is not associated with the Commission and should be reported,'

FCSC: Official communication will follow due process

Has FG Shortlisted Candidates After the March 17 Federal Civil Service Recruitment? FCSC Speaks Out

Source: Twitter

Addressing concerns over when shortlisted candidates would be announced, the Commission clarified that the shortlisting process is still ongoing and that no names have yet been released.

“Once the Commission completes its shortlisting process, selected candidates will be duly informed.

“The announcement will be made publicly through various credible media platforms and published on our official website at www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng," Hassan assured.

The Commission urged applicants and the general public to rely only on verified communication from its official website or recognised media outlets for accurate updates, Punch reported.

Federal Service Recruitment: 16,000 Nigerians apply

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has disclosed that about 16, 000 Nigerians have successfully applied for the Federal Civil Service Commission job recruitment.

The announcement, made on Monday, January 27, opens up opportunities for qualified Nigerians to apply for roles within the civil service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng