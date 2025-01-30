Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has donated N30 million to the family of renowned national flag designer, late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi.

The donation is coming two years after the death of Pa Akinkunmi on August 29, 2023, at the age of 87.

The N30 million cheque was presented to Taiwo Akinkunmi's family at his Ibadan residence on Thursday, January 30. Photo credit:@/Daveman_/@MichaelOyewole

Source: Twitter

The cheque was presented at the badan residence of the late National hero on Thursday, Jnauary 30, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, accompanied by the Oyo State Director of the agency, Olukemi Afolayan, made the official presentation.

