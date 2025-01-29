Afenifere faction led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo has appointed lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, as the group's national organising secretary

A faction of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere under the leadership of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has announced the appointment of Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and activist, as its factional National Organising Secretary.

How Afenifere appointed Dele Farotimi

Daily Trust reported that the appointment of Farotimi was contained in a communique that was jointly signed by the deputy leader Oba Oladipo Olaitan and the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye.

The statement reads in part:

“The General Meeting considered and approved the appointment of Barrister Dele Farotimi as the National Organising Secretary of the Afenifere.”

Farotimi was given the appointment barely 24 hours after Aare Afe Babalola, a legal icon, agreed to drop a defamatory suit against the activist.

Why Babalola withdrew suit against Farotimi

Babalola's latest decision followed the appeal on Sunday, January 26, by foremost Yoruba monarchs, including the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Oguwusi and other prominent Ekiti monarchs. They pleaded with the legal icon to drop the charges during a meeting with him at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) campus.

Other prominent monarchs present at the parley included the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe; the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu; the Oloye of Oloye Ekiti, Ajero of Ijero Ekiti; and Olojudo of Ido Ekiti.

Babalola to talk to lawyers

Babalola said he would instruct his lawyers to discontinue the case.

His words:

“I rejected an oil block and defended the EFCC law and also rejected ministerial nominees twice, wondering why anyone would just wake up and try to rubbish all he had laboured for.

“I have nothing to gain from his imprisonment.

“The request is simple. When Olusegun Obasanjo came, I said no, when Rev Mathew Kukah came, I said no. I have their letters here but on this occasion, I say yes.”

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife commended Babalola. The traditional rule hailed Babalola and acknowledged 'his contribution to the development' of the Yoruba race, the nation and the world at large.

Lawyer spoke of Dele Farotimi saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and activist's legal battle with Afe Babalola, a senior Nigerian lawyer, has continued to generate reactions.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, spoke on the matter in an interview with Legit.ng, urged Nigerians to exercise their freedom of speech within the law.

According to Anifowoshe, the freedom of speech is not absolute, and it must be expressed within the boundary of the law.

