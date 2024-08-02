Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ebonyi state - Gunmen have reportedly killed two persons during an attack on a military checkpoint in the Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred along the Amangwu axis of the Amasiri-Owutu road on Friday, August 2.

Note: Photo used for illustration purposes only

According to Channels Television, an eyewitness said the attack was carried out by gunmen on a motorcycle.

The eyewitness said a soldier and one of the gunmen were killed during the gun battle.

Residents, motorists and commuters plying the road went into panic mood

