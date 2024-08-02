BREAKING: 2 Killed As Gunmen Attack Military Checkpoint In Ebonyi
Ebonyi state - Gunmen have reportedly killed two persons during an attack on a military checkpoint in the Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred along the Amangwu axis of the Amasiri-Owutu road on Friday, August 2.
According to Channels Television, an eyewitness said the attack was carried out by gunmen on a motorcycle.
The eyewitness said a soldier and one of the gunmen were killed during the gun battle.
Residents, motorists and commuters plying the road went into panic mood
Source: Legit.ng
