Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - A student, Ikot Osurua, also known as Prince, has been tragically shot dead by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

As reported by The Nation, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, around 1 a.m., January 15, along Abuja Street in Ikot Osurua, the community hosting the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, I.

Prince, a final-year Computer Science Higher National Diploma (HND2) student of the school, was reportedly attacked in the presence of his girlfriend.

Legit.ng gathered that Prince had recently completed his final exams and was preparing to defend his project ahead of mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the compound, went directly to Prince’s room, and shot him in the abdomen, leaving him in a pool of blood.

A neighbour, who requested anonymity, stated that the victim’s girlfriend raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush him to the hospital for treatment.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but the incident has heightened fears of cult-related violence in the area. Authorities have yet to comment on the matter or confirm any arrests related to the crime.

The source explained:

“The gunmen didn’t steal anything from the house. They did not even rob anybody in the compound. They just shot him and escaped.

“I met the victim yesterday at about 4 pm with his girlfriend. Both of them wore Facemask. Jovially, I asked them why they were dressed in that manner. We all laughed.

“The victim was very popular in the neighbourhood and a strong member of the choral group in his church. We are shocked by the way he died.”

Akwa Ibom attack: Police speak

Confirming the incident, Timfon John, the spokesperson of the police in the prominent south-south state, said there were cult operations and robbery attacks in the area where the victim’s compound was robbed while the students were shot dead.

He said:

“Information at our disposal is that there was robbery and cult operations in the area. They invaded and robbed where they shot somebody who was later identified as a student. But the investigation is ongoing.”

Scourge of cult-related killings in Nigeria

The rise of cult-related violence in Nigeria has been linked to the government’s alleged failure to investigate, arrest and prosecute perpetrators. Civil society members say the culture of impunity continues to embolden further attacks.

Residents also alleged that influential politicians often provide arms and protection to violent youth groups.

In the few cases where the Nigerian security agencies did respond to the armed gang clashes, their response was always slow and inadequate. Gang clashes usually last for 2–3 hours while security forces always arrive hours after the clashes ended.

Communities affected by these clashes said despite fatalities authorities have not taken any concrete actions to protect them from violent gangs.

Source: Legit.ng