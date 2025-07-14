The Federal Government of Nigeria has opened a nationwide recruitment exercise for four key paramilitary services under the CDCFIB

Interested Nigerians aged 18 to 35 are encouraged to apply for roles ranging from assistant to superintendent levels before the August 4th, 2025 deadline

Only one application per candidate is permitted, with strict eligibility requirements including minimum height and fitness standards

The Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), operating under the Federal Government of Nigeria, has announced the commencement of a new nationwide recruitment exercise.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening security and service delivery across four major uniformed services, was confirmed via the board’s official social media handle, @CDCFIBNG.

Available roles across CDCFIB services

The recruitment drive covered multiple entry-level and professional positions across Nigeria’s Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services. According to the official notice, eligible candidates were invited to apply for three distinct categories of roles:

• Superintendent Cadre, requiring qualifications such as BSc, HND or MSc

• Inspector Cadre, suited for applicants holding NCE, ND or equivalent

• Assistant Cadre, available for candidates with SSCE credentials

Officials reported that candidates were allowed to submit applications for only one of the four services, reinforcing a streamlined application policy.

Eligibility requirements for CDCFIB recruitment

To qualify for the recruitment exercise, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Be a Nigerian citizen by birth

• Be between 18 and 35 years of age

• Meet the minimum height requirement of 1.65 metres for males and 1.60 metres for females

• Be physically and mentally fit

• Have no criminal record

CDCFIB recruitment application deadline

The application portal remained open and accessible via http://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng. Prospective candidates were advised to complete their applications before the deadline of August 4th, 2025, in order to be considered for any of the roles on offer.

The CDCFIB stated, “Applicants are eligible to apply for only one of the services”, underscoring the importance of candidate discretion and clarity when selecting their preferred service.

For more updates and information regarding future government job openings in Nigeria, applicants were encouraged to monitor official announcements from the board.

