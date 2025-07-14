After the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians are revisiting failed prophecies that wrongly predicted his political downfall or death before completing his second term

Clerics like Samuel Akinbodunse and Simeon Akorede had prophesied that Buhari would neither contest nor survive re-election

Analysts now say these inaccurate prophecies reveal how religious bias and politics often become entangled in Nigeria

Failed prophecies predicting the political downfall or even death of former President Muhammadu Buhari have resurfaced online following his passing in London on Sunday.

Many Nigerians have been revisiting statements by prominent pastors who, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, prophesied that Buhari would neither complete his term nor win re-election.

President Buhari was announced dead by his family on Sunday. Photo: FB/Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

Death prophecies against Buhari reemerge

Among the most striking was Pastor Samuel Akinbodunse, a Nigerian cleric based in South Africa, who dramatically declared to his congregation that Buhari would “die” if he dared contest for a second term.

According to him, the president had been warned by God that “his tenure is once and not twice.” Despite the alarming message, Buhari contested, won, and went on to complete his tenure, contradicting the prophecy entirely.

Similarly, Pastor Simeon Akorede of the Christ Apostolic Church in Akure predicted that Buhari had “lost the grace” to govern again.

The election results proved otherwise as Buhari secured over 15 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar. Another prophecy by Prophet John Ogundele went further, claiming neither Buhari nor Atiku would emerge president. This too turned out inaccurate.

Apostle Suleiman made bold prophecy

Other clerics like Apostle Johnson Suleiman and Bishop Wale Olagunju also released predictions, insisting Buhari would be defeated, often pointing to Atiku as the divinely chosen winner.

Despite a litany of ill-minded prophecies, Buhari outlived them all. Photo: FB/Apostle Suleiman, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Apostle Suleiman said:

“I saw most eastern states won by the APC at the national level.”

Their forecasts failed as Buhari secured a second term without winning the eastern states.

Pastor Emmanuel Stephen, however, presented a vision in which Buhari retained power despite Atiku’s attempt, which eventually aligned with reality.

Analysts say these failed prophecies illustrate how deeply religion intertwines with politics in Nigeria and how predictions often reflect political preferences rather than divine messages.

Commenting on the phenomenon, Pastor Kunle Zakariya noted that prophecies could be genuine but misinterpreted, and sometimes arise from personal bias rather than divine revelation.

Islamic cleric Alfa Jamal Ahmed also remarked that religious figures should be cautious in speaking, stressing that predictions based on personal desires risk misleading the faithful.

As the nation mourns Buhari’s death, these resurfaced prophecies serve as a reminder of how faith, politics, and public expectation can blur the line between divine insight and human opinion

Tinubu gives Shettima order after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

