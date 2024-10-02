Six people, including two soldiers, have been gruesomely murdered as gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen attacked the Egwuma community in Agatu LGA of Benue

The attackers invaded the community around 5:00 pm and unleashed terror in the area, causing panic

The Caretaker Chairman of Agatu LGA, Philip Ebenyakwu, confirmed the development on Wednesday and shared further details

Suspected armed herders on Tuesday launched a deadly attack on the Egwuma community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue state, killing six people, including two soldiers.

A local resident, identified simply as Anthony, said the gunmen invaded the community around 5:00pm, unleashing terror on residents. The attack reportedly forced villagers to flee their homes in panic.

Confirming the incident to journalists on Wednesday, October 2, the Caretaker Chairman of Agatu LGA, Philip Ebenyakwu, said six people, including two soldiers, were killed in the attack.

“Yes, there was a serious attack in Egwuma yesterday (Tuesday), and we lost about six lives, including two soldiers,” Ebenyakwu stated.

He explained that the gunmen, believed to have come from Kogi state, took the soldiers by surprise as they crossed into the community.

He stated:

“The incident happened around 5 p.m. They crossed in from Kogi State, took the soldiers by surprise, and began shooting sporadically. They killed six people, including two soldiers, took their guns, and fled. We also have other casualties.”

Ebenyakwu added that security forces were being mobilised to the area, saying:

“We have contacted security agencies, and the soldiers are mobilizing. The Navy, Air Force Commandant, Commissioner of Police, and Chief Security Aides to the Benue State Governor are working to address the situation.”

Police react to the attack in Benue

Reacting, the Benue state police command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said she had not yet received a report on the attack.

“I don’t have this report, please,” Anene said in a terse message.

Similarly, the Security Adviser to the Benue State Governor, Joseph Har, is yet to release a statement regarding the attack.

As of the time of filling this report, the Public Relations Officer of the 401 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi, Captain Abdullahi Osabo, said he could not immediately confirm whether the brigade had troops in Agatu but promised to investigate and revert.

Channels TV confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday.

