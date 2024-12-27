Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ihiala, Anambra state - A Catholic Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo was shot dead by gunmen in Ihiala in Anambra state.

Fr. Tobias was killed between 7 pm and 8 pm along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26.

Fr. Tobias was killed along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway Thursday, December 26. Photo credit: @ednyoka

The Chancellor of the Nnewi Diocese, Rev Fr Raphael Ezeonu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, December 27.

According to Vanguard, Ezeobu described the tragic incident as a devastating loss but expressed faith in divine consolation.

Rev Fr Okonkwo, who is also a pharmacist was the Manager of the Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ihiala.

Fr. Tobias was born on August 11, 1984 and was ordained as a priest on July 11, 2015.

The Nnewi Diocese urged the faithful to offer prayers and Holy Masses for the eternal rest of Fr. Tobias and to console his bereaved family.

The Diocese said funeral arrangements of Fr Okonkwo will be announced in due course.

