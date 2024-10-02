Gunmen abduct women, kill vigilante commander in Kwara

Protests broke out in the Igbaja community, Ifelodun LGA in Kwara state following the death of prominent vigilante commander, Chief Lukman Balogun

Kwara state - A prominent vigilante commander, Chief Lukman Balogun, has been killed by gunmen during a rescue operation to save three kidnapped Fulani women Igbaja community, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The tragic incident occurred during a gun battle between Balogun’s vigilante group and the kidnappers on Monday evening, September 30.

According to Daily Trust, residents said the Fulani women were kidnapped on Sunday, September 29.

Sources said Balogun was on the trail of the kidnappers who had previously abducted a prominent Igbaja resident when he was killed on the Ogele-Yaaru road.

Youths of the community stormed the streets in protest to express their anger and grief over the loss of Balogun, who served as the Jagun of Igbaja land.

Fears of insecurity heightened in the area after two other individuals were reportedly kidnapped from Kajola village early on Tuesday, October 1.

Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, Coordinator of the Kwara South Elders Security Forum, disclosed that a combined team of police, military, and vigilante members is currently searching the forests around Igbaja and Oke-Ode for the victims.

The paramount ruler of Igbaja, Oba Ahmed Babalola Arepo III, assured the protesting youths that the authorities would apprehend the perpetrators.

