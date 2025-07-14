United Bank of Africa (UBA) is offering exciting career opportunities for vibrant, young graduates with a passion for sales and customer service

The programme aims to develop next-generation leaders and bankers, with clear pathways for career advancement

Applicants must have a minimum second-class lower degree, completed NYSC, and be under 27 years old by December 31, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

United Bank of Africa (UBA) has announced exciting career opportunities with vast growth potential across Africa.

Photo Credit: UBA

Source: UGC

The opportunity is open to vibrant, young graduates with a passion for sales and delivering exceptional customer service at any scale. It provides clear pathways for advancement and opportunities to learn new skills.

According to a statement on its website, the application window closes on Sunday, 20th July 2025.

In addition to attractive entry-level compensation, successful applicants will gain hands-on experience and professional development.

The programme is designed to select, develop, and build a pipeline of next-generation leaders and bankers who will be trained to drive the bank’s vision to become the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa.

Requirements

A Bachelor's degree (minimum second-class lower) from a government-accredited institution.

Must have completed NYSC or its equivalent.

Must not be older than 27 years by December 31, 2025

How to apply

Applications are invited from interested and qualified candidates to apply for UBA Graduate Trainee Program using the link.

Photo Credit: UBA

Source: Getty Images

UBA increases profit

United Bank for Africa's (UBA) quarterly profits increased 33.1% over the previous year, aided by a significant increase in the revenue it received from loans and investments in financial assets.

According to the lender's financial report released for the three months ending March, investment instruments such as bonds, treasury bills, and promissory notes increased the interest income pool by 48.7% as opposed to 45.7% in the same period last year.

This signifies a shift from the conventional belief that interest income from lending, which is banks' main industry, will logically contribute more to the bottom line than other revenue streams.

According to analysis, this may indicate that the lender is depending more on fixed-income securities and less on loans and advances, which have suffered from low payments from clients who are severely impacted by high borrowing rates.

At N351.9 billion, net interest income—the difference between the interest banks charge on loans and the interest they pay to depositors and other lenders—rose by 17%.

During the review period, UBA allocated over seven times as much for that reason than it did during the 2024 period.

As the business reduced its fair value loss on derivatives by as much as 82.4%, net trading and foreign currency income increased by 211.2 percent. While after-tax earnings rose from N142.6 billion to N189.8 billion, pre-tax profit jumped by 30.7%.

Tony Elumelu makes big move

Legit.ng reported that the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has purchased more than 45 million shares in the company.

The transaction was disclosed by the group's company secretary, Bili Odum, in a regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

According to Odum, 45,034,044 shares were purchased on May 23, 2025, at N34.3 apiece, for a total transaction value of roughly N1.53 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng