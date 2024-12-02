Nigerian cleric, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, has asked the public to "get ready for the nuclear energy race"

Legit.ng reports that Prophet Arayomi said the Lord revealed to him that "in 2025, the ball will start rolling"

Over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year

Victoria Island, Lagos state - As the world looks forward to 2025, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation, has asked people to “get ready for the nuclear energy race”.

In a recent post on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter), the cleric whose popularity shot up after the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested him in April 2023, asserted that God said “in 2025, the ball (of nuclear energy race) will start rolling.”

The man of God tweeted:

“Get ready for the Nuclear energy race! The Lord says in 2025 the ball will start rolling.

“This also means a looming wealth transfer is on the horizon for this wise enough to see what is happening. (Prophecy from December 27 2020).”

According to Prophet Arayomi, his projection is originally from a December 27, 2020, prophecy. The message, sighted by Legit.ng, reads:

“The renewal of global nuclear energy as a means of power but also as a ruse for the rise of the new nuclear powers.”

Nigerians react to Arayomi’s 2025 prophecy

Meanwhile, some X users reacted to Prophet Arayomi’s prophecy. Legit.ng captured some comments. See them below:

Oluwaseyifunmi Okufuye wrote:

"Let the game begin!"

@ShofarSounder commented about Iran being stopped at all costs.

@TwistedC77 said:

"If you go back years ago this was already in motion. This is prophecy but adding to what's already in the news."

@ThemanChidi tweeted:

"Stop putting the Lord in your predictions Y'all data clutcher. If you want to do your predictions, you so it without using the Lord as face value."

Primate Ayodele calls for prayer against earthquake

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said Lagosians may experience an earthquake.

In a video posted on his known X page, Primate Ayodele asked Lagos residents to pray against the natural disaster.

