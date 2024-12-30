Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has revealed his prophecies for 2025

The prophetic statements were delivered in a 95-page booklet, which covered a wide range of issues, from economic challenges to political developments, with warnings for various countries and individuals including presidents

Interestingly, he mentioned what would be the fate of the embattled IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and also explained what President Tinubu should do regarding the grappling economy

Lagos, Nigeria - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has revealed that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu's release will be achieved through negotiations.

Ayodele predicts Nnamdi Kanu’s release

According to Ayodele, Nnamdi Kanu's release will not be through legal proceedings, hinting that divine intervention will play a role in this development.

In a press conference held on Friday, December 27, Primate Ayodele presented a 95-page booklet containing his prophecies for the year 2025.

The cleric, who has always been the first to release New Year prophecies, highlighted several topical issues and countries in his 2025 prophecies, warning them of all that will happen in the coming year.

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu

In Nigeria, Primate Ayodele predicted a worsening economic situation under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hinting that the hardship will increase rapidly in 2025.

He stressed that the country’s economic condition will continue to deteriorate, with no immediate improvements in sight.

The government of President Tinubu, according to Ayodele, must heed to his earlier advice on economic reforms to avoid exacerbating the crisis.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the renowned prophet warned that palliatives would not resolve the economic problems and would instead lead to increased hardship and widespread corruption.

Ayodele: "I foresee president poisoned, gov’s death"

Speaking further, he also urged Nigerians to pray against the death of a sitting governor and predicted that a sitting president will survive poison.

Highlight of the Primate Ayodele’s 2025 prophecies reads below:

"I foresee that the bad economy will make the people cry, and there will be no improvement in 2025. The government of Tinubu must follow the candid advice as I have already mentioned the solutions to the economic problems. Palliatives is not the answer to economic problems as I foresee that it will create more hardship and lead to massive corruption.

"Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB: The spirit of God says Nnamdi kanu will be released by negotiation and not by legalistic means.

"Let us pray against the death of a sitting governor in Nigeria or any sitting governor that will undergo surgery.

"I foresee that a President will survive killing by poisoning attempt. The spirit of God says some Federal Bureau of Investigation {FBI} and Criminal Investigation Agency {CIA} Agents will be killed."

Bianca Ojukwu speaks on Nnamdi Kanu's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of foreign affairs for state, Bianca Ojukwu, has expressed confidence that the government would soon release Nnamdi Kanu.

Ojukwu maintained that Tinubu understood the importance of releasing Kanu in identifying the real freedom fighters and those causing violence in the southeast.

The minister made the comment at the 13th memorial anniversary of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

