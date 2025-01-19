Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic (SSANIP) has announced the plan to embark on a three-day warning strike across the nation.

The union said the strike is due to a threat to the career progression of its members.

The strike will commence from midnight of Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Photo credit: @MySchoolGist

The National Secretary of the Union, Nura Gaya, said the strike will commence from midnight of Wednesday, January 22, 2025, through Friday, January 24, 2025, at the first instance.

As reported by The Punch, the letter was sent to the Ministry of Labour alongside the National Board for Technical Education and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“This action has become imperative to further emphasise our position concerning the ongoing plot by certain stakeholders to unjustly deprive non-teaching staff of polytechnics and similar institutions of their rightful progression to the peak of their careers on CONTEDISS 15 on the ongoing redrafting of the Polytechnic Schemes of Service."

