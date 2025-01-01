2025 Prophecies: Pastor Kumuyi Makes Prophetic Declarations, Video Surfaces
- Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has released his 2025 prophecy
- In his message, Pastor Kumuyi said the name of Jesus Christ and an individual's name can unlock doors
- Legit.ng reports that over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering religious matters.
Gbagada, Lagos state - Pastor William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has prayed for blessings and prosperity for Christians as the New Year starts.
Legit.ng reports that Pastor Kumuyi spoke at the Watch Night Service of his church on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
2025 prayers
During the service, the popular cleric told his congregation that whenever they come before a closed door in 2025, "you mention the name of Jesus; you mention your name".
He said:
“Welcome the new year. What’s your name? Your new year has come, 2025. I give you a prosperous 2025, a fully-loaded 2025. All sufficiency for your life, for your ministry, for your profession. 2025 fully, completely loaded for you. The enemy will not determine your life in the new year. You have the final say.”
Kumuyi added:
“Whenever you come before a closed door this new year, you mention the name of Jesus; you mention your name. The connection between that name (Jesus) and your name will bring explosion of power.”
Watch the full service below:
Read more 2025 prophecies:
- Primate Ayodele releases 2025 prophecies, mentions what will happen to Nnamdi Kanu
- Prophet Olujobi predicts Tinubu’s second term amid northern opposition
- Woli Arole shares prophecies for 2025, warns sugar babies, side chicks, unfaithful husbands
Apostle Joshua Selman releases 2025 prophecy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia Global said 2025 would be 'the days of God's power' for Christians.
In a message shared on his church's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @koinoniaeni, Apostle Selman urged Christians to meditate on five Bible lines he listed. He encouraged them to pray the scriptural lines into their lives.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.