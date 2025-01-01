Popular Nigerian preacher, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has released his 2025 prophecy

In his message, Pastor Kumuyi said the name of Jesus Christ and an individual's name can unlock doors

Legit.ng reports that over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the New Year

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering religious matters.

Gbagada, Lagos state - Pastor William Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has prayed for blessings and prosperity for Christians as the New Year starts.

Legit.ng reports that Pastor Kumuyi spoke at the Watch Night Service of his church on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Pastor William Kumuyi seeks blessings for everyone in 2025. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI Photo credit: Koinonia Global

Source: Facebook

2025 prayers

During the service, the popular cleric told his congregation that whenever they come before a closed door in 2025, "you mention the name of Jesus; you mention your name".

He said:

“Welcome the new year. What’s your name? Your new year has come, 2025. I give you a prosperous 2025, a fully-loaded 2025. All sufficiency for your life, for your ministry, for your profession. 2025 fully, completely loaded for you. The enemy will not determine your life in the new year. You have the final say.”

Kumuyi added:

“Whenever you come before a closed door this new year, you mention the name of Jesus; you mention your name. The connection between that name (Jesus) and your name will bring explosion of power.”

Watch the full service below:

Read more 2025 prophecies:

Apostle Joshua Selman releases 2025 prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia Global said 2025 would be 'the days of God's power' for Christians.

In a message shared on his church's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @koinoniaeni, Apostle Selman urged Christians to meditate on five Bible lines he listed. He encouraged them to pray the scriptural lines into their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng